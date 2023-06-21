Air Canada just voted world's best airline but for a thing that makes it the worst to some

While many Air Canada passengers may not agree, the nation's largest carrier was just recognized with a number of accolades from airline ranking site Skytrax, including best in the entire world for one specific thing — but, it's a thing that will actually make it the worst in the world for some fliers.

In this year's Skytrax Passenger Choice Awards, Air Canada was voted the best airline in the country and the company with the best airline staff in the country, too, while Air Canada Rouge received the honour of best low-cost airline in Canada.

But, the title that the airline is perhaps most proud of is one that will likely repel a few travellers, namely those who aren't fans of crying babies or screaming toddlers disrupting their otherwise peaceful flight: world's most family friendly airline.

We’re honoured to be voted as World’s Most Family Friendly Airline, Best Airline in Canada, Best Airline Staff in Canada & Air Canada Rouge as Best Low-Cost Airline in Canada! #2023Skytrax World Airline Awards. More: https://t.co/ZfCVr703yQ pic.twitter.com/l1cOABQD2K — Air Canada (@AirCanada) June 20, 2023

The authority commended the carrier for things that make the process for those travelling with tots a little easier, from priority boarding for those with young ones, family seating policies and dedicated family check-in facilities to special children’s meals, children's amenities, activity packs and onboard entertainment.

In response to the award, Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said that he and his team plan to add even more family-focused initiatives and perks, and that they "look forward to welcoming even more families onboard throughout our global network."

The distinction undoubtedly means that families will be more likely to opt to fly with the airline over others in the future — which is great for them and for Air Canada, but not for those of us who dislike kids.

Along with the aforementioned praises for Air Canada, Star Alliance, of which the carrier is a member, was selected to be World's Best Airline Alliance.