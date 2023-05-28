Toronto mother and son aim to make nature more inclusive for wheelchair users

In a world where people with disabilities often face barriers, including access to nature, one determined mother and son duo from Toronto is breaking through limitations and showing that wheelchair users can experience the beauty of the great outdoors.

Meet Patricia Pyrka, an inspiring ballet dancer and single mom to her 16-year-old son Finnan, who has cerebral palsy and relies on a wheelchair for mobility.

Together, they have embarked on countless adventures, exploring 45 provincial parks, national parks, and conservation areas in Ontario, including popular destinations such as Arrowhead, Mono Cliffs, Dundas Valley, and Awenda.

The journey began when they were living in Munich, Germany. Patricia, saddened by the thought of not being able to share her love for the outdoors with her son due to his disability, had a revelation. She thought, "Why not?" and decided to give hiking a try.

"We just went out there and tried a hike. It was hard, especially in the pre-alpine terrain south of Munich, but it was one of the most beautiful experiences for us together. So we kept trying and getting better at it," she told me.

Encouraged by their initial success and seeing Finnan light up in the outdoors, they continued to explore and improve their hiking skills.

When they relocated to Toronto six years ago, Patricia and Finnan persisted in their pursuit of discovering natural wonders within Ontario. However, they faced the additional hurdle of not owning a car, which is challenging as most provincial parks here are at minimum an hour's drive from the city.

Determined not to let transportation limitations hinder their adventures, they discovered Parkbus, a bus service that has become their reliable means of transportation to parks nearly every weekend.

This resource, which connects cities directly to parks and outdoor destinations, enabled them to complete an impressive average of 40 hikes last year.

Motivated by their experiences, Patricia and her son have not only embraced their own love for hiking but have also set out to build a community of supporters. Through their Facebook group, Wheelchair Hikes Ontario, they connect with other wheelchair users and their allies who share a passion for nature.

Within the group, Patricia posts their hike dates, and volunteers from the group join them on their adventures. This growing network of like-minded individuals has brought incredible support and camaraderie into their lives.

Still, the challenges they face are undeniable. Nature itself presents obstacles that are not inherently accessible.

However, Patricia's resourcefulness and determination have led them to acquire specialized equipment, including mountain bike tires and an additional front wheel for enhanced stability.

With these adaptations, they can navigate even rough, rocky, and steep terrain. Nevertheless, as her son has grown into a tall 16-year-old, Patricia recognizes her own physical limitations in pushing the wheelchair.

"We have always made it on our own, with me pushing and my son wheeling, and it truly is a great workout, but now that he is a tall 16-yr-old, I am feeling my limits a bit," Patricia says.

To overcome this hurdle, she reached out to hiking communities, appealing for assistance.

The positive response led to the creation of their supportive Facebook group, but Patricia aspires to see this community expand, encouraging more wheelchair users to join and receive the support they need to enjoy the great outdoors.

For any wheelchair users or those looking for the most inclusive and accessible parks in Ontario, Patricia and Finnan have a number of standouts.

Arrowhead Provincial Park is a favourite in the winter months, with a range of rental options including a sit ski, a skate sledge, and sleds for hiking. Closer to Toronto, Dundas Valley Conservation Area provides an extensive trail network that strikes a perfect balance between wheelchair-accessible paths and more adventurous terrain.

They also recommend Tiffin Centre near Barrie, which boasts one of the longest wheelchair-accessible trails they have encountered in Ontario, or Awenda Provincial Park which offers a great mix of flat and challenging trails, complemented by beautiful beaches.

Reflecting on their journey, Patricia advocates for improved accessibility in parks and conservation areas. While she understands that not all trails can be made wheelchair-accessible, she suggests funding or rental opportunities for proper equipment and additional support personnel.

"If I have one or two additional people pushing and pulling the wheelchair, it makes a huge difference in what we can do and it's less load on each supporter."

Patricia also emphasizes the importance of basic accessibility features, such as avoiding stairs on trails and replacing them with hairpin bends or installing ropes or rails on the side.

Widening fence openings, bridges, and boardwalks, as well as providing accessible washrooms and wheelchair-accessible points to beaches are simple yet impactful measures that can make a significant difference.

"It's also a lot about educating people and building awareness – we need to normalize the image of a person with a mobility device in nature and show that nature truly is for everyone."