You can soon take a luxurious cruise from Toronto to Greenland

Toronto cruise season is well underway with record-breaking numbers, and soon, you'll be able to embark on an epic journey which takes you to explore the polar north in Greenland.

Luxurious cruise line Viking Expeditions has announced a new voyage departing from the Port of Toronto that will bring its passengers through the Arctic to Nuuk, Greenland, launching in July 2025.

The 15-day Canada & Greenland Explorer tour begins with two days in Toronto before sailing through the St. Lawrence Seaway to Quebec. From there, the ship will have several stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, then crossing the Labrador Sea to Greenland.

Once in Greenland, you'll get to visit a number of remote communities where you can learn about Inuit traditions and culture. The cruise will pass floating icebergs and dramatic landscapes of the Arctic beneath the midnight sun, before its final stop in Nuuk, the country's capital city.

Sailing dates are available in July and September 2025, and despite it being 2 years away, you can already book this trip of a lifetime on their website.

It does cost a bit though - for the 15-day tour, prices start at $15,595 per person.

Surprisingly, it's far from the most expensive of cruises departing from Toronto. Viking's 15-day cruise of the Great Lakes starts next month at $16,895 per person. This September, they will also offer a 46-day cruise to Argentina for a cool $38,995 per person.

Price aside, the itinery looks pretty incredible. You can find the day-to-day breakdown in detail on their website.