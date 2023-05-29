Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cambridge ontario uk

Man mistakenly books trip to Cambridge Ontario instead of the real Cambridge

Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A U.K.-based journalist is giving Canadians a good laugh after mistakenly booking a weekend trip to Cambridge, Ontario, instead of its namesake and, frankly, far more understandable travel destination of Cambridge, England.

Broadcast journalist Christopher Golds thought he was booking a hotel for a short weekend getaway in the historic U.K. university town known for its educational institutions and gothic architecture. But in a hilarious misunderstanding, Golds accidentally booked himself a hotel about 5,775 kilometres away, in Cambridge, Ontario.

The mistaken booking half a world away from the intended destination was only made funnier by Golds' moment of realization, conveniently captured in a Whatsapp conversation screenshot that has been viewed by hundreds of thousands around the globe.

One commenter poked fun at another nearby Ontario city named for a more tourist-friendly European locale, warning Golds not to make the same mistake with Windsor.

The City of Cambridge (the fake one here in Ontario) took the opportunity to get some free publicity out of the comical situation, replying to Golds in a tweet thread.

"Sorry to hear your dilemma @ChrisGolds! This is quite a situation eh? Don't be too hard on yourself though! Could happen to anyone! For future reference there's also a Paris, London and even Scotland Ontario!"

Others echoed this idea, showing off Ontario's many European-named towns and cities.

Despite the obvious mixup, the team behind Cambridge, Ontario's social media presence is hoping that they may have earned a new visitor in the future, asking, "But if it's not too much of a bother, might we still suggest that you do come to visit us when you have a little more time?"

Cambridge's social media team made sure to correct some misconceptions about the charming town in the most Canadian tone possible, informing Golds that "Contrary to what many think, our summers are warm eh so no need to pack a toque in that knapsack of yours!"

They also plugged our country's favourite coffee and donut chain, and Cambridge's on-screen presence in the smash-hit dystopian series The Handmaid's Tale.

And, to be fair, Ontario's Cambridge is indeed asserting itself as a tourist destination. A skyline of church spires and a river crossed by picturesque bridges add to Cambridge's distinctly European vibe, landing it a spot on blogTO's recent list of 5 road trip destinations in the province.

Lead photo by

Explore Waterloo Region/R Boed
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

You can soon take a luxurious cruise from Toronto to Greenland

Man mistakenly books trip to Cambridge Ontario instead of the real Cambridge

Erieau Beach in Ontario is a charming destination with gorgeous blue water

Toronto mother and son aim to make nature more inclusive for wheelchair users

Grand Bend in Ontario is a beach town known for its blue waters and party vibes

Crystal Beach in Ontario has beautiful white sand and clear turquoise water

Passengers take matters into their own hands after Air Canada delay

There will be a simulated plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport this weekend