Sterling Inn & Spa is a luxurious stay with an onsite spa and world class dining to consider for your next getaway to Niagara Falls.

Priding itself on being the area's only boutique hotel, the Sterling Inn & Spa may not have rooms overlooking the falls like the Sheraton and Hilton, but with its spacious upscale rooms, thoughtful amenities, and reasonable prices, you can't go wrong.

The hotel is located in the heart of Niagara Falls, making it an ideal home base for exploring the area's many attractions by foot. Downtown is just an 11 minute walk, where you'll find the Skylon Tower, Casino Niagara and Queen Victoria Park with views of Niagara Falls.

The onsite full-service spa has rave reviews, offering a range of treatments and services including massages, facials, and body wraps.

They even offer a strangely delicious-sounding treatment called the Chocolate Covered Strawberry, which involves a strawberry body scrub followed by warm chocolate drizzled over you.

The rooms are "oversized", and include luxurious amenities such as in-room fireplaces, wet bars, and either Jacuzzi tubs or in-shower steam units.

Every stay also includes breakfast in bed each morning, with a delivered platter of freshly baked bread, croissants, fruit, and yogurt.

The hotel also offers a high-end restaurant, AG Inspired Cuisine, which serves up creative and delicious farm-to-table dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients.

You can have your pick from dishes like citrus grilled octopus or cornmeal crusted tofu, or opt for their $99 tasting menu which includes your choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Nearby there's so much to see, like the nightly fireworks over the falls, cheesy attractions and entertainment on Clifton Hill, and the beautiful wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake a short drive away.

Rooms at the Sterling Inn average around $150 a night, which is a reasonable price considering the luxury and great location.

You'll find Sterling Inn & Spa located at 5195 Magdalen St, Niagara Falls.