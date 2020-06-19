You can now do a day trip to Niagara on the Lake as wineries are open again

Good news, day trippers: you're now able to frolic around Niagara-on-the-Lake once more.

Several wineries in the southern Ontario destination for VQA reds, whites, and ice wines have announced that, starting this weekend, their tasting rooms are back open for sipping.

Eight wineries out of more than 20 in the area have decided to reopen following the Provincial government's announcement that the Niagara Region can advance to Stage 2 as of today.

Each business will have its own rules around reservations and tasting room layouts, so it's important to call ahead before making the 1.5-hour drive south from Toronto.

That being said, governing organization Wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake has created a Best Practices Guide for its member wineries, which enforce policies around social distancing and sanitation.

Rules include limiting party sizes, making sure that hand sanitizer stations are located around the winery property, and constant sanitation of tasting room counters and menus.

Instead of free-standing spittoons at the bar, businesses should use individual disposable cups instead, and ensure that staff wear rubber gloves before and after disposing of the spittoons.

Shared crackers, bread sticks, water pitchers, and any other common touch points will also be removed (hopefully they'll providing other ways to keep yourself sober while ingesting large quantities of wine).

Here are the wineries in Niagara-on-the-Lake that will be reopening their tasting rooms this weekend: