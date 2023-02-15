Travel
Arrowhead Provincial Park Skating Trail

Ontario's breathtaking skating trail forced to close due to mild weather

Arrowhead Provincial Park's ice skating trail has temporarily closed due to this week's spring-like weather.

Winter activity lovers are having a tough go this season with the mild forecast. The popular skating path has only been open for 3 weeks after a delayed start, due to swinging temperatures causing less than ideal conditions to maintain the ice.

Ski resorts like Blue Mountain also had a later-than-usual opening, and this may be the first winter that Ottawa's Rideau Canal does not open in history since 1971.

Arrowhead's skating trail will be closed today and tomorrow February 16, and will assess if they're able to reopen for the weekend's Fire and Ice night skating events.

"Think cold thoughts!" they tweeted.

The weather is expected to drop to seasonal temperatures again on Thursday evening, and the park is hopeful to reopen. You can keep an eye on their social media to follow when that will be.

