Special weather alert issued for Toronto as temperatures begin swing into double digits

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the City of Toronto as a low pressure system moves into the region, making it feel a lot more like March or April outside than mid-February.

With a high of 14 C expected on Wednesday, one might wonder why a federal agency is warning of adverse weather conditions.

Wind is why; strong, potentially-damaging wind, with gusts of up to 80 km/h possible in some parts of the city.

"Strong winds expected beginning Wednesday afternoon," reads the special weather statement, as issued by EnviroCan just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

💨💨 A special weather statement for wind has been issued!

Strong SW wind gusts of near 80 km/h are expected north of Lake Erie, as well as north of Western Lake Ontario, on Wednesday.

Strong SW wind gusts of near 80 km/h are expected north of Lake Erie, as well as north of Western Lake Ontario, on Wednesday. A few higher wind gusts cannot be ruled out.

Environment Canada explains that, while "temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid double digits on Wednesday," these same temperatures "will help create gusty conditions with wind gusts near 80 km/h expected."

In other words, tomorrow won't be picnic-perfect, despite the unseasonable warmth.

Southern Ontario will have it way better than our northern counterparts, however, as this incoming Colorado low basically splits the province in two (meteorologically speaking.)

"While residents in southern Ontario bask in the spring-like conditions, northern Ontario will not only be battling heavy snow, but temperatures in the -20s as well," reports The Weather Network.

"A secondary low late week, however, will track into the region providing more typical wintry weather to areas in the south."