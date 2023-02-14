City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

toronto weather

Special weather alert issued for Toronto as temperatures begin swing into double digits

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the City of Toronto as a low pressure system moves into the region, making it feel a lot more like March or April outside than mid-February.

With a high of 14 C expected on Wednesday, one might wonder why a federal agency is warning of adverse weather conditions.

Wind is why; strong, potentially-damaging wind, with gusts of up to 80 km/h possible in some parts of the city.

"Strong winds expected beginning Wednesday afternoon," reads the special weather statement, as issued by EnviroCan just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.
Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Environment Canada explains that, while "temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid double digits on Wednesday," these same temperatures "will help create gusty conditions with wind gusts near 80 km/h expected."

In other words, tomorrow won't be picnic-perfect, despite the unseasonable warmth.

Southern Ontario will have it way better than our northern counterparts, however, as this incoming Colorado low basically splits the province in two (meteorologically speaking.)

"While residents in southern Ontario bask in the spring-like conditions, northern Ontario will not only be battling heavy snow, but temperatures in the -20s as well," reports The Weather Network.

"A secondary low late week, however, will track into the region providing more typical wintry weather to areas in the south."

Lead photo by

Sonicgregu
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Special weather alert issued for Toronto as temperatures begin swing into double digits

Toronto confused about whether or not John Tory is actually resigning as mayor

Thousands left in the dark as Toronto power outage stretches into second day

This is what Toronto's skyline could look like in the not-too-distant future

Ontario cops automatically scan licence plates for all sorts of offences

What's open and closed Family Day 2023 in Toronto

Ontario lotto winner just wanted to buy some washer fluid from the gas station

Toronto is about to experience its warmest weather of the year so far