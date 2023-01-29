Travel
Cadillac Motel Niagara

This motel in Niagara Falls is inspired by luxury retro cars

Part of the charm of visiting Niagara Falls is revelling in the tacky museums and notoriously cheesy shops along Clifton Hill.

The Cadillac Motel in the heart of Niagara Falls is embracing the fun with their quirky Cadillac-themed stay, reminiscent of the 50’s and 60’s roadside inns.

Cadillac Motel Niagara

"The Caddy" has always had its Cadillac theme, but underwent renovations in 2017 giving its rooms a refresh as well as its retro signage. Photo by @Janiland

The Cadillac, or "The Caddy" as the owners call it, originally opened in 1962. While it always had the Cadillac theme, the property underwent renovations 6 years ago to enhance its iconic retro look. 

Cadillac Motel Niagara

Each of the motel's 23 rooms have a different Cadillac mural. Photo by The Cadillac Motel.

The renovated 23 rooms are all designed with a unique Cadillac mural. "We have the Al Capone, Marilyn, ZZ top, Cadillac ranch, and of course, The Elvis suite. Other rooms are 50’s Cadillacs," says Lisa, the motel's manager. The rooms are otherwise basic and clean, outfitted with TV's, WiFi, and mini fridges.

Cadillac Motel Niagara

The motel's vintage charm has appeared as the backdrop in various photo shoots, music videos, and movies. Photo by The Cadillac Motel.

While the motel doesn't have some of the bells and whistles of Niagara Fall's nearby upscale hotels, The Caddy hosts a lot of return guests and big groups year after year.

Cadillac Motel Niagara

The themed rooms have basic amenities including TV's, WiFi, and mini fridges. Photo by The Cadillac Motel.

"We host the 50’s car guys, groups for baseball and golf tournaments, small weddings, stags/stagettes and birthdays," Lisa said.

Over the years, the motel's iconic look has been featured in various photo shoots and movies. Canadian rock n' roll bands The Trews and The Dreamboats both have used the motel as a backdrop in their music videos.

Cadillac Motel Niagara

The Cadillac's original design in 1962 has since been upgraded, but the motel has kept its retro-chic aesthetic. Photo by Quality Hotel Hamilton.

The Cadillac is walking distance to the falls and shops, and is refreshingly affordable for the area. Rooms start around $79 and up per night, depending on date and room type, and include free parking with your stay.

