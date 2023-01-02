10 incredible winter weekend getaways in Ontario

Once the snow falls, Ontario becomes the ultimate winter playground with no shortage of outdoor activities. From cozy winter camping to luxurious resorts, the province has tons of getaway destinations with winter trails and offerings to truly experience the season.

Here are 10 ideas for your next winter getaway.

When it comes to the ultimate adventure destination, Arrowhead Park is a true winter playground. While it is best known for its popular skating trail through the woods, you can also explore 28 km of groomed cross country ski trails, snowshoeing routes, and a giant tubing hill. The park also has cozy wood cabins you can stay in overnight.

Blue Mountain Resort is one of the more popular ski destinations in the province, and it's no surprise why. With a variety of winter activities including skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, Blue Mountain also has shops, restaurants, and luxurious accommodation options.

For some relaxation, head to the Scandinave Spa and indulge in their outdoor baths and hydrotherapy circuits.

Located in the town of Kemble in Grey County, The Inn at Cobble Beach is an amazing winter destination with more than 18 km of groomed winter trails that are ideal for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. There’s also an on-site skating rink, indoor pool, hot tub, and The Spa at Cobble Beach.

For a cold-weather escape, Pinery Provincial Park has it all: an expansive beach, skating, countless trails to explore, and heated accommodations to stay in overnight.

The park boasts 38 km of trails for cross-country skiing and 5.3 km of packed trails you can hike or snowshoe along while taking in the beauty of glistening oak trees. If you don't have your own equipment, the park also rents out skis and snowshoes.

MacGregor Point in Port Elgin's main attraction might be the ice skating trail, but the park also offers skiing, snowshoeing, and camping.

MacGregor Point is also the yurt capital of Ontario Parks with 16 yurts available to book throughout the year. These accommodations sleep six people on two sets of double/single bunk beds and have electricity and BBQs.

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa offers convenient access to some of the region’s best outdoor activities, with spectacular views of Lake Rosseau. Located amidst the serene natural beauty of Muskoka, the upscale resort has a year-round heated pool, fat bikes, and guided snowshoe walks.

Deerhurst Resort sits on the shores of Peninsula Lake, just a short drive from downtown Huntsville. The property has an outdoor skating rink, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails, winter disc golf, and an illuminated trail for late-night winter walks.

Bonus: Hidden Valley Highland Ski Area is also just next door and the famous Arrowhead Ice-Skating Trail is minutes away.

Located in Eastern Ontario, Algonquin Provincial Park is the largest Ontario provincial park and is a beautiful winter destination with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities. Offering trails with scenic vistas for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, you can also go ice fishing on the park's frozen lake. There are also seven heated yurts to camp overnight in if you wish to extend your stay.

Located 45 minutes north of Toronto, Hockley Valley Resort is a fantastic ski destination with luxurious accommodations and onsite restaurants.

The 300-acre property features 104 rooms and suites, 14 meeting rooms plus an 8,000-square-foot full-service spa, a winery, and indoor pools open throughout the season. The ski hill has 16 runs for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities.

Silent Lake Provincial Park is a hidden gem nestled in the rolling hills of the Haliburton Highlands.

The park is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts in the winter, and for those looking to extend their stay, they have several heated roofed accommodations you can book for an incredible winter glamping experience. For skiers, there is over 25 km of groomed trails that wind through the forest and along the lake.