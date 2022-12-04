Travel
Posted 8 hours ago
This Ontario home looks like a scene from the movie Elf

Now that the winter holidays are quickly approaching, it's time for all your favourite seasonal activities including heading out to Christmas markets, checking out twinkly lights, and staying in to watch some of your favourite holiday movies.

One house in Ontario has stepped up its holiday decor game and has transformed their home to look like a scene from the movie Elf.

Located in Stittsville, a suburb in Ottawa, the Turcotte family is back again to give their family home the complete holiday makeover.

Iconic scenes and lines from the holiday movie are sprawled on the lawn including Buddy the Elf's iconic "Santa's coming!" scream. Festive decor and movie props line the home including Santa's sleigh, a New York City taxi cab and the Lego Manhattan set.

The Turcotte family is known for transforming their home for the holidays, having transformed their house into a real-life Home Alone house last year and Griswold's from National Lampoon's Vacation in the past.

The home is located at 18 Cypress Gardens so make sure to check it out and take some photos.

Just like last year, the family is asking those who visit the home to make a donation to CHEO Youth Mental Health Services. The family raised $66,000 for the organization last year.

If Ottawa is a bit too far of a drive to check out a decked out holiday home, The Desario Family Festival of Lights returns to North York on December 3 with over 50,000 lights and festive decor taking over their lawn to raise money for SickKids.

