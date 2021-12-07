Travel
Michelle Payot
Posted 5 hours ago
home alone house stittsville

This home in Ontario has been transformed into a real-life Home Alone house

When you think of Christmas a few activities come to mind such as decking out the house in holiday decor, checking out twinkly lights, and watching holiday classic movies.

There's a house in Ontario that has transformed into a real-life Home Alone house for the holiday season. 

Located in Stittsville, a suburb in Ottawa, the Turcotte family has decked out their home with 3,500 lights to make it look exactly like in the 1990 holiday classic film.

Movie props are sprawled around the lawn featuring some of the props Kevin used for his pranks, the pizza delivery car, and the wet bandit's van. The lawn is also filled with cutouts of the characters with quote bubbles that display their iconic lines from the movie.

The Turcotte family is known for decking their home out for the winter holidays, having transformed their house into the Griswold's from National Lampoon's Vacation in the past.

The home is located at 18 Cypress Gardens and you can check out the festive decor until Jan. 1.

There are no tickets for the event but a donation to CHEO Youth Mental Health Services is recommended. The family's goal this year is to raise $10,000 for the organization.

For those who don't want to drive out to Ottawa to check out a home inspired by a holiday classic, Rusty Griswold's Light Display in Burlington is closer to home. 

Lead photo by

Andre Gagne

