This train ride in Ontario will let you sip high tea as you look out at the fall colours

Colourful autumn leaves are a sight to behold, and what better way to take in Ontario's scenic fall landscapes than a high tea event aboard a historic train.

The York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a Fall High Tea event that will transport you through the magical colours of the Oak Ridges Moraine.

You'll be served traditional high tea aboard the train, as well as the iconic three-tiered platters beautifully decorated with tea-time staples such as mini sandwiches, scones and pastries.

Each table will be topped with fresh linen tablecloths and vibrant flowers, and peaceful live music will play in the background as you drink your tea and eat sweet treats.

The whole experience lasts an hour and a half, giving you more than enough time to chat with your friends over drinks, and take snaps of the colourful autumn landscape.

The train station is located in Uxbridge, which is just about an hour drive from Toronto. You'll be dropped off at the same station after the high tea event concludes.

The railway is hosting several other events during the fall season, including a murder mystery ride, which challenges you to solve a crime before the train arrives back at the station.

Tickets for the high tea train ride run for $79.99 a person, and are available for purchase online.

The adventure begins starting Sept. 30, and will conclude with the last event on Oct. 9.