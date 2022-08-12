Travel
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto airport

A huge chunk of travellers in Canada are changing their plans due to airport mayhem

Travel
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Despite all efforts and some minor improvements, travelling through Canadian airports such as Toronto's Pearson International is still a frustrating mess, with things that used to be unfortunate exceptions — flight delays and cancellations, baggage woes, hours-long lineups and more — now far more common than not.

While one recent survey revealed that a whopping 45 per cent of people in Ontario would rather just drive to their destination than have to go through the mess at the nation's largest airport, another new poll has revealed how many people in Canada are actually changing their travel plans because of such issues.

Though Pearson has no doubt been the worst, airports in Vancouver and Montreal have been experiencing the same backlogs, which has prompted about 35 per cent of passengers in Canada to change their itinerary, according to the latest data from BNN Bloomberg and Ratesdotca.

Of this group, 56 per cent have simply put off their plans until a later date when the state of our aiports are hopefully a bit better. Another 18 per cent changed their destination and 13 per cent decided to drive instead of fly to avoid the chaos.

A lot more people — 78 per cent — are also intent on purchasing travel insurance for upcoming trips now knowing that a delay, cancellation or missed flight is very likely within the cards for them if they're flying out of one of the country's major hubs.

Some of the changes recently made by the authority that runs Pearson include more tech and AI like egates and advance customs declarations, and a big effort to increase staffing at customs, security and airlines.

Still, according to a recent press conference on the topic, 56 per cent of flights from Pearson lately have been delayed (versus a whopping 65 per cent in July).

Lead photo by

@TorontoPearson
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

A huge chunk of travellers in Canada are changing their plans due to airport mayhem

People are now saying the ArriveCAN app is violating our constitutional rights

Sunflower farms in Ontario for epic selfies are now open for the season

Philip Edward Island in Ontario is a camper's paradise with unreal beauty

This trail near Toronto leads to giant caves and an incredible lookout

Here's what the Toronto's Pearson airport is doing to end huge delays and lineups

Canadian airline keeps customer in Toronto on hold for more than 24 hours

This new feature should make getting through Toronto's Pearson airport a bit easier