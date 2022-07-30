Pearson Airport is so horrible almost half of Ontarians would rather drive to their destination

As Pearson Airport continues to struggle with just about everything, some people in Ontario are rejigging their travel plans so that they can avoid the mess altogether.

According to a survey commissioned by Michelin of over 1,500 Canadians, 61 per cent of Ontarians polled still have plans on travelling this summer, though they probably won't be using an airplane.

Almost half of Ontarians, 45 per cent, will drive to their destination instead, either for more local trips or driving across the border to fly out of a U.S. city to avoid layovers.

Only 13 per cent of people polled in Ontario said they're still planning on travelling international.

A Leger study found that 18 per cent of Canadians have changed their travel plans due to airport delays or difficulties securing a passport. That same polling question found 20 per cent of Ontarians have changed plans.

Around 43 per cent of people poled said airport staffing shortages are the main cause of delays while 25 per cent blamed staffing shortages from airlines.

A smaller portion, 18 per cent, blamed government restrictions and regulations.

That same study found 52 per of Ontarians were "totally concerned" about the passport dilemma as well.



These stats aren't exactly shocking, as Pearson is now the worst international airport for flight delays.

From unbreable long lines, grounded planes and missing baggage, a road trip sounds way less stressful.