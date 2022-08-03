New flight service will take you from Toronto to Cancun for super cheap

It's about to get way cheaper — as in less than half the current going rate — to fly from Toronto to Cancun, which spells great news for snowbirds, spring-breakers and anyone else who enjoys escaping gross winter weather to visit sunny Mexico.

Flair Airlines announced on Wednesday that it would be launching a new, affordable, non-stop flight route between Toronto and Cancun this fall with prices beginning at just $109 CAD for a one-way trip.

The Toronto-Cancun flights will run twice weekly, according to Flair, but there will also be "additional frequencies" added to several existing routes within the discount airline's Mexico network.

"We're delighted to add an additional route to our network in Mexico. We know that Canadians will be looking to beat the winter blues by escaping to the sandy beaches of Cancun, and we've added additional service to the airport to allow people to chase the sun affordably," said Flair CEO Stephen Jones in a release announcing the news this morning.

"As we continue our growth in the Mexican market, we look forward to increasing frequencies on our routes and adding new destinations. We can't wait to be a part of your next sunny vacation."

Flair's new Toronto to Cancun route launches Nov. 3, 2022, just in time to escape the impending greyness.

As of press time, the cheapest one-way flight to Cancun on November the third is $380 (Air Transat.) You can also book tickets with WestJet and Air Canada to Cancun for $467 and $558, respectively.

Flair's $109 Toronto-Cancun tickets have yet to go live on their website; currently, the airline only departs to Mexico from Ottawa ($239) and Kitchener-Waterloo ($189.)

The changes are coming, however, and they go far beyond this new route to Cancun. Flair is also upping the frequency of flights from several west coast cities to Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos this fall.

Flair is also making a big move in Los Angeles this winter, going from the Hollywood Burbank Airport to the much larger and more conveniently-located LAX.

This is all on top of recent expansions into Nashville, Denver, San Francisco, New York City, Chicago and other international destinations as Flair continues to grow its network after a tricky legal battle.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) issued a deadline for Flair to prove that it was "Canadian enough" to keep operating out of Edmonton, confusing travellers who thought that the airline might shut down for good.

Fortunately for fans of cheap Canadian air travel, the CTA ruled in June that Flair did meet federal ownership regulations, allowing it to continue operating as a domestic carrier.

Flair announced a massive sale at the time to celebrate its confirmation as a Canadian airline, offering discounts of up to 50 per cent off base fares.

The new Toronto-Cancun route won't be a sale or promotion when it launches in November, but a regular low-priced flight service — something most Canadians would love to see more of as they resume travelling after some two years of being locked down at home.