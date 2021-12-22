Travel
Karen Longwell
Posted 5 hours ago
cheap flights from toronto

Canadian airline is offering super cheap flights to two new U.S. cities from Toronto

For those optimistic travel will be safe again this spring, there is now a new low cost option to two U.S. cities.

Flair Airlines, which recently announced they were adding Nashville and Denver routes from Toronto, just announced two more destinations — New York City and Chicago.

While the land border between Canada and the United States just reopened on Nov. 8, the federal government announced it was putting the travel advisory back in place on Dec. 15 in the wake of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

But looking toward the spring, Flair Airlines announced it is expanding to the two new U.S. destinations, New York City and Chicago with flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport starting on April 7, and flights to Chicago O'Hare International Airport starting May 17. Both flights will leave from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

"We're working hard to continue our rapid expansion into the U.S., and we're delighted to announce these exciting new U.S. destinations," said Garth Lund, Flair's chief commercial officer.

"Flair's ultra-low fares will make it easier to take in a Broadway show in New York or enjoy a beautiful summer's day on Lake Michigan in Chicago. Whatever the reason you travel, Flair will get you there affordably."

The nonstop flights to New York will run twice weekly, ramping up to four times weekly effective May 16. Nonstop service to Chicago from Toronto will be three times weekly from when service on the route kicks off.

One-way fares, including taxes and fees, begin at $109 from Toronto. There are limited seats and availability for the fares.

