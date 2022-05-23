If you've been looking for an alternative to the Toronto cherry blossom trees that are always teeming with crowds trying to get the perfect shot, then there's a gorgeous flower-lined trail a short trip from Toronto that may be just for you.

While cherry blossoms may be the most well-known of the floral trees, there are also apple, apricot, plum, eastern redbud, dogwood, pink trumpet and other types that bloom just as beautifully and even more fragrant come warm weather.

The magnolia plant is one of those common blooms in southern Ontario, which can grow upwards of 80-feet tall and bears large, perfumey flowers in pink and white hues, which are even more breathtaking than cherry blossoms.

Though there are a number of the trees scattered around downtown Toronto, there is also a special attraction dedicated just to showcasing them: Magnolia Alley in Niagara Falls.

With dozens of magnolias lining a picturesque pathway, the site is absolutely stunning, and perfect for an Instagram photoshoot or TikTok, if that's what you're looking for.

As the magnolia petals fall, the trees line the ground in rosey shades, making it feel even more like a storybook.

And if you don't want to make the drive or train ride alone, there are guided tours departing from the city that will take you to the trail, as well as embark on other activities in the area.

The best part is that it'll probably be far less busy than the city's cherry blossoms in peak season — and will hopefully be without the tomfoolery, too. The location is under two hours' away by car, with tons of other things to see and do in the area to make for the perfect day trip or weekend getaway to kick off the summer.

But, you'll want to get there ASAP, as the flowers only last for a limited time, usually until mid-May.

The Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse next door also has a slew of other lush, colourful blooms to check out while you're there, and if you're really intent on cherry blossoms in particular, there are some of those, too.