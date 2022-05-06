Cherry blossoms in Toronto are now in bloom and here's what they look like

The cherry blossoms are back for 2022, blooming gorgeously in Toronto. To many around the city, peak bloom is one of the best parts of spring.

From High Park to Robarts Library at the University of Toronto, and Trinity Bellwoods there are a ton of places to spot some of the blooms all over the city, and here's what they look like.

The most popular place to spot some blooms is without a doubt, High Park.

The buds have already begun their peak bloom.

Covering the park in shades of pink and white.

Trinity Bellwoods is next on the list for a favourite place to visit.

The trees line the park's walkway along Queen Street West.

It'll feel like you're walking through a tunnel full of blooms.

Head over to Etobicoke to scope out some buds at Centennial Park. You'll be able to find the white and pink blooms all over the grounds.

Swing by the University of Toronto St. George Campus to check out the trees outside of Robarts Library.

The trees are a student favourite.

You can also head out to York University in North York.where 250 trees have been planted across the campus.

In midtown Toronto, Mount Pleasant Cemetery is an underrated option.

There are a ton of places around the city to find these blooms. Make sure to ditch the car when heading over, especially at High Park, where they close their gates to vehicles during peak bloom.

Peak bloom lasts for about ten days so be quick to check them out before they're gone.