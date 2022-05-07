Huge crowds in Toronto celebrate the return of cherry blossoms at High Park

High Park in Toronto is now filled with cherry blossoms as peak bloom finally arrived. Unlike last year, the blossoms are totally open to the public and you won't have to snag a look behind fencing.

With it being open to the public for the first time in two years the crowds have been flocking to the park and as the weekend arrives they are only expected to get bigger.

Check out what peak bloom of the High Park cherry blossoms looks like this year in this photo gallery.