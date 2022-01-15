You can hike through a forest to a frozen lake in Ontario this winter

All though it's cold and snowy, there are still a ton of activities to do during the winter months such as going skiing or skating.

If you're seeking a more low-key activity then look no further because you can take a hike through a winter forest to a frozen lake in Ontario this winter.

Located in London, the trail at Westminster Ponds will make you feel like you're taking a stroll through Narnia.

There are over 11 kilometers worth of trails and six major ponds for you to explore around the conservation area.

One trail that will be worth the trek is the one that leads to Spettigue Pond. The trail will lead you to the boardwalk that extends past the shoreline of the frozen lake to a lookout point to take in the views of the wintery scene.

The rest of the trails have scenic views of snow-covered trees and meadows, transporting you to a winter wonderland.

If your dog also loves the snow, bring them along for the winter hike as dogs are allowed at the park but must be kept on a leash at all times.

Make sure to wear some sturdy footwear when taking a hike because the trails can become slippery during the winter.

If you're looking for another place to go hiking, you can visit Mountsberg Conservation Area in Campbellville for nighttime hike with twinkly lights.