This is what fall colours look like in Ontario right now

We're already in the middle of October, with winter approaching in the next month. Ontario has just enough time to discover some beautiful fall scenes, so why not get out and witness the changing colours, before the frost begins?

Here is what fall colours look like across Ontario right now.

Arrowhead Provincial Park, is located just north of Huntsville, Muskoka, with gorgeous scenic routes, you can be surrounded by the trees full of autumn coloured leaves. Check out Stubb's Falls inside of the park for some where you can find hiking trails and some picnic areas.

If you're looking to climb to high points to see fall scenes in Ontario, Dundas Peak is where you'll find them. A series of trails lead to the top of this giant cliff in Hamilton, Ont. on top of that, you'll get to pass by two different waterfalls, including Tew Falls, on your journey there.

As of this spring, the park has started bookings for reservations in advance, in order to hike the trails to Dundas Peak.

Fall colours at Algonquin Provincial Park have changed from maple tones into shades of amber, as mid-October arrives.

The park located in south-central part of Ontario has over 34 different species of trees. If you're a wildlife animal lover, you may also spot sightings of loons, mooses and bears.

Just because you're near Toronto, doesn't mean you have to miss out on the sights of fall colours. The quaint streets at Toronto Islands give you a tiny glimpse of an autumn escape without going too far outside of the city.

Streets lined with leaves makes you feel like you just stepped inside a fall-themed storybook.

Another gorgeous piece of fall scenery in the city can be found just above David Crombie Park, near the Esplanade. Shades of amber, red, and orange make for a beautiful constrast against the silver buildings in the background.

Just an hour outside of Toronto, you'll find this gorgeous autumn scene in Caledon, Ont., where you can drive through a scenic route, near Forks of the Credit Provincial Park. You can't help but to stare in awe at nature's arrangement of colours that come with this season.

Muskoka, being a popular destination for cottage goers, has various dreamy trails like this one that you can take peaceful walks through, admiring the trees surrounding you.

Mount Nemo Conservation Area sits right between Milton and Burlington, offering stunning views of the changing leaves.

Enjoy a hike on the rugged landscape to get to the Brock Harris Lookout, where you can spot the skyline of Toronto on a clear day. Reservations are needed to be made in advance of visiting this spot.

Plan a day trip to the township of Mono, located just outside of Orangeville. Mono Cliffs Provincial Park offers breathtaking views along the Bruce Trail, including other hiking trails that lead to a cliff top.

In Caledon Ont., the Cheltenham Badlands have some great views of different coloured terrains and trees, hike the rolling hills to find heaps of land filled with picturesque autumn scenes.