niagara falls canada

Niagara Falls to be lit up in red, white and gold for Canada's women's soccer team

Niagara Falls will get a new look after Canada's women's soccer team claimed the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics today after a penalty shootout with Sweden.

Celebrations have been continuing all day and they'll apparently go well into the night, at least at Niagara Falls where the majestic waterfall will be illuminated in alternating red, white and gold colours from 9:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in recognition of the big win.

Changing the colours of the Niagara Falls has become a tradition in recent years to mark notable ocassions and events. It was recently illuminated in orange to honour residential school victims and also changed to purple and yellow after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

The colours will change every five minutes so if you blink you probably won't miss it. 

Not to miss out on the party, John Tory announced that the Toronto Sign will also change colour today in honour of the victory.

Now we're just waiting on the CN Tower to announce their own version of the celebration.

