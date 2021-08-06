The Canadian soccer team celebrated hard after their gold medal win at the Olympics
The Canadian women's soccer team earned another gold medal for the country this morning.
After a grueling 120 minutes, the team defeated Sweden in penalty kicks by a score of 3-2. They certainly deserved to celebrate and the team did just that.
Olympic Champions, Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zUZJGB8pEr— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 6, 2021
After the team picked up their gold medals, they went back to the locker room to celebrate.
LETS GOOOOO! 🙌🏼🥇 pic.twitter.com/cRcpJDV0zu— Janine Beckie (@janinebeckie) August 6, 2021
This was the first ever gold medal earned by the Canadian women's soccer team.
The reaction of #TeamCanada fans everywhere 🎉🙌— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 6, 2021
Live look at @HockeyCanada’s summer camp after @CanadaSoccerEN won 🥇
pic.twitter.com/sLKRF8NMrn
The team members aren't the only ones who celebrated. Back in Canada, fans were very excited about the win.
#CANvSWE #CanadaSoccer #CANWNT— T.O. Resident (@TO_Resident) August 6, 2021
Ok @bankofcanada - over to you! pic.twitter.com/OeOrawmQyK
Of perhaps the most noteworthy was captain Christine Sinclair, who has been part of the Canadian women's national team for 21 years.
@CdnHeritage 🇨🇦🥇🏆 pic.twitter.com/aiMX6pJvD1— Habs Gyal (@HabsGrl) August 6, 2021
Her 187 goals (the most of any international player), 304 caps and now third Olympic medal put Sinclair in a league of her own. For her, this win has been a long time coming.
