The Canadian soccer team celebrated hard after their gold medal win at the Olympics

The Canadian women's soccer team earned another gold medal for the country this morning.

After a grueling 120 minutes, the team defeated Sweden in penalty kicks by a score of 3-2. They certainly deserved to celebrate and the team did just that.

After the team picked up their gold medals, they went back to the locker room to celebrate.

This was the first ever gold medal earned by the Canadian women's soccer team.

The reaction of #TeamCanada fans everywhere 🎉🙌



Live look at @HockeyCanada’s summer camp after @CanadaSoccerEN won 🥇

pic.twitter.com/sLKRF8NMrn — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 6, 2021

The team members aren't the only ones who celebrated. Back in Canada, fans were very excited about the win.

Of perhaps the most noteworthy was captain Christine Sinclair, who has been part of the Canadian women's national team for 21 years.

Her 187 goals (the most of any international player), 304 caps and now third Olympic medal put Sinclair in a league of her own. For her, this win has been a long time coming.