Sports & Play
Brieanna Charlebois
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
team canada soccer

Canada's women's soccer team wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

Sports & Play
Brieanna Charlebois
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Canadian women's soccer team snagged another gold for Canada in Tokyo this morning. 

After tying the game 1-1 in regulation time, the team played an extra 30 to determine the winner but ultimately went to penalty kicks. The end result from the PKs was 3-2 after six kicks. Deanne Rose, Jessie Fleming and Juila Grosso scored their kicks for Canada. 

The Swedish team took the lead in the first half with the first goal of the match being scored by Stina Blackstenius the 34th minute. Canada tied it up in the second half with a penalty kick by Jessie Fleming in the 66th minute. 

Having won back-to-back bronze medals at the previous Olympics, the Canadian women's soccer team upset the U.S. in the semifinal thanks to a penalty kick from Ontario's Jessie Fleming's in the 74th minute.

The final match received special attention earlier this week when both teams requested the match be rescheduled from morning to evening, expressed concerns for players’ health due to the expected heat in the morning.

The U.S. women earned bronze in their game against Australia.

With this win, Canada now sits at 6 gold medals and 22 medals total. 

Lead photo by

Canada Soccer 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Canada's women's soccer team wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

Andre De Grasse and men's 4x100m relay team win bronze for Canada at Tokyo Olympics

Mo Ahmed wins silver for Canada in the 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics

Masai Ujiri is staying with the Raptors and Toronto is ecstatic

Kyle Lowry thanks Toronto in emotional farewell letter to the Raptors

Damian Warner wins gold for Canada in decathlon at Tokyo Olympics

Andre De Grasse's mom says she thought he used to run track just to get to skip school

Massive groups of people on electric unicycles are taking to Toronto streets