Canada's women's soccer team wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

The Canadian women's soccer team snagged another gold for Canada in Tokyo this morning.

After tying the game 1-1 in regulation time, the team played an extra 30 to determine the winner but ultimately went to penalty kicks. The end result from the PKs was 3-2 after six kicks. Deanne Rose, Jessie Fleming and Juila Grosso scored their kicks for Canada.

The Swedish team took the lead in the first half with the first goal of the match being scored by Stina Blackstenius the 34th minute. Canada tied it up in the second half with a penalty kick by Jessie Fleming in the 66th minute.

CANADA YOU ARE FINALLY GOLDEN 🇨🇦🥇



JULIA GROSSO SEALS IT FOR CANADA #CANWNT pic.twitter.com/UGzSkr2KCU — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 6, 2021

Having won back-to-back bronze medals at the previous Olympics, the Canadian women's soccer team upset the U.S. in the semifinal thanks to a penalty kick from Ontario's Jessie Fleming's in the 74th minute.

The final match received special attention earlier this week when both teams requested the match be rescheduled from morning to evening, expressed concerns for players’ health due to the expected heat in the morning.

Captain Canada. The GOAT. Christine Sinclair.



Whatever you call her, she is finally golden.#CANWNT pic.twitter.com/IKirYGANN1 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 6, 2021

The U.S. women earned bronze in their game against Australia.

With this win, Canada now sits at 6 gold medals and 22 medals total.