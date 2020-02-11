Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
niagara falls kobe bryant

Niagara Falls to be lit up in purple and yellow in honour of Kobe Bryant

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in yellow and purple — the Los Angeles Lakers' signature colours — on February 24 in honour of beloved basketball star Kobe Bryant. 

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board made the announcement Tuesday, according to the Niagara Gazette, saying both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be colourfully lit up from 9 to 9:30 p.m.

The February 24 date, also written as 2/24, was chosen specifically to represent Bryant's jersey number (24), as well as his daughter Gianna's jersey number (2). Both died tragically along with seven other people in a helicopter crash last month. 

The memorial will intentionally take place on the same day as the public memorial at Staples Centre in L.A., the arena where Bryant played for most of his 20 seasons with the Lakers.

Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant announced the memorial on Instagram Friday, describing it as "a celebration of life."

Anyone is free to make a special illumination request, all of which are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board.

They board has financed and operated the illumination of Niagara Falls since 1925.

Lead photo by

marvinevasco

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Niagara Falls to be lit up in purple and yellow in honour of Kobe Bryant

10 ways to have fun in the snow in Toronto this winter

Serge Ibaka just gifted his Raptors teammates with some of his iconic giant scarves

People think Oakland cop's lawsuit against Raptors' Masai Ujiri is totally racist

Toronto Raptors smash major sports record with 15th consecutive win

Toronto just got an Office-themed escape room

All the places in Toronto you can get discounts by showing your Presto Card

Drake and Justin Bieber just played a random basketball game with Quavo