Niagara Falls to be lit up in purple and yellow in honour of Kobe Bryant

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in yellow and purple — the Los Angeles Lakers' signature colours — on February 24 in honour of beloved basketball star Kobe Bryant.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board made the announcement Tuesday, according to the Niagara Gazette, saying both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be colourfully lit up from 9 to 9:30 p.m.

The February 24 date, also written as 2/24, was chosen specifically to represent Bryant's jersey number (24), as well as his daughter Gianna's jersey number (2). Both died tragically along with seven other people in a helicopter crash last month.

The memorial will intentionally take place on the same day as the public memorial at Staples Centre in L.A., the arena where Bryant played for most of his 20 seasons with the Lakers.

Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant announced the memorial on Instagram Friday, describing it as "a celebration of life."

Anyone is free to make a special illumination request, all of which are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board.

They board has financed and operated the illumination of Niagara Falls since 1925.