There's a magical trail of lights that weaves through a forest north of Toronto

The magical nighttime light trail near Toronto you can access via gondola is back open this week and is running well into the fall.

Agora: Path of Light at Blue Mountain takes visitors along a circular pathway with interactive lighting installations based off not just four but five elements: earth, air, water, fire and space.

Perhaps the most magical part of all is that the trail is accessed by a gondola ride up the mountain at night.

Created with the help of Limbic Media, the installations weave together sound, light and the natural elements of the forest with the intention of creating a common language of light, allowing visitors to communicate with the woods.

The experience opens Aug. 20 at Blue Mountain. Adult tickets start at $29 and include a round-trip ride on the open-air gondola and 45 minutes at the Agora path.

Showtime slots on Aug. 20 to 22 and Aug. 27 to 29 are from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the show ending at 10 p.m., and 9:30 to 10 p.m. with the show ending at 10:30 p.m. 

In September, the experience will be open daily and more slots will open up, and it should run until Oct. 31, 2021.

