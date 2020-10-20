There's a magical trail covered in holiday lights near Toronto

There's a new trail lighting up one of Ontario's favourite wintry destinations, just 2 hours north of Toronto.

A magical attraction called Agora: Path of Light has been running at Blue Mountain.

Spanning 3 kilometres from start to finish, the trail takes visitors on a journey that involves taking an open-air gondola up from the Blue Mountain Village.

It takes about 45 minutes to walk it, with different sections of the display inspired by by five elements: air, space, earth, water, and fire.

Themes like Aqua, Hearth, Sabia, North Wind, and The Dream, with what can be assumed will be equally dreamy interactive lighting installations on this circular path.

Tickets are are $29 for adults. You can buy them online, just note they're non-refundable (unless there's thunder or lightning, in which the gondola will be shut down, at the discretion of Blue Mountain Resort).

Rides start at 7 p.m. daily, with the last departure time at 9 p.m. from Sunday to Friday, and 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The event ends on October 25.

Flashlights are recommended for the path area, and masks are required in all areas of the attraction.