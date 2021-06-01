You can camp with pygmy goats in Ontario and get farm-fresh eggs for breakfast

An off-grid solar-powered farm escape in a magical forest with cute animals near Toronto might be just the ticket if you need a break from the grind of the concrete jungle.

We're just starting to see the light at the end of the Ontario lockdown tunnel, and campsites and short-term rentals should be allowed as we enter Step One of reopening around June 14.

With this, Pfisterer Farm in Wellington County is opening up for bookings for overnight stays with a beautiful outdoor, private, solar-powered, off-grid experience nestled in the forest.

The experience combines sleeping under the stars and campfires with the creature comforts of a propane BBQ and a real bed and couch, and sleeps up to six adults.

A sleeping area consists of a 220-square-foot European-made Emperor Bell tent on a raised deck that's completely secluded from the home farm. Across from the Luther Marsh and Damascus Lake, the area is surrounded by great birding, hiking and fishing spots.

The experience can be booked for $150 a night on Airbnb. You can also buy products from the farm like free range eggs for your stay.

A visit also comes with a tour of the 100-acre regenerative farm run by first-generation farmers Jess Pfisterer and her husband Ryan, who live there with their son Boone, some pygmy goats, a mammoth donkey, barn cats, a peacock, chickens, turkeys, Galloway cattle and a Jersey cow.

The couple bought the farm in 2019, moving there from a 3-acre farm in Mapleton Township where they learned a lot but quickly realized they needed more space.

"We are passionate about sustainably working our land, value knowing exactly how and where our food comes from, and sharing that with our community," Jess tells blogTO.

"We are committed to farming without compromising our precious resources so our son, and future generations, can continue to do the same."

They're advocates for local, accessible, affordable, nutritious food who emphasize what they call "agri-cation" and even have a farm school.

"COVID-19 restrictions have significantly altered how we can share our farm and with so many folks interested in not just local food but the how and where it comes from we came up with a COVID-safe way to experience it," says Jess.

"We hope to share our little slice of paradise with others and bring a smile to their faces by enjoying what we get to every day."