5 small towns near Toronto to visit this fall

Fall is the most beautiful time of year in the many small towns that surround Toronto. Drive an hour outside of the city, and the rural landscape comes alive with colour this month. Add to this events like antique markets and pumpkin fests, and you have a recipe for the ultimate scenic and quaint day trip.

Here are some small towns near Toronto to visit this fall.

There are few places in Ontario more beautiful than Muskoka in the fall, and Gravenhurst serves as the gateway to this rugged playground. Nestled on Lake Muskoka, this is where steamships like the Segwun depart to explore the pristine lakes of the region. It is absolutely stunning here in the fall.

The Antique Market in Aberfoyle is a vintage-lover's dream, and there's no better time to check it out than autumn, when the picturesque farmland around Wellington County turns orange and gold. Be sure to also make stops in quaint towns like Elora and Fergus while you're in the area.

For a serious European vibe, head to this small town on the Grand River. You can soak up the charm of the historic architecture, hit up the longstanding weekend market, and then make the short trip to Kitchener-Waterloo.

Prince Edward County pretty much has it all in the fall. From gorgeous scenery to antique markets to wine tastings, the region is a veritable autumn wonderland.

The towering hills of Grey County are electric come the fall, offering stunning vistas above Georgian Bay. Along with the landscape, the area is packed with fall friendly activities, from outdoor spas, apple trails, to some of the best cycling in the province.