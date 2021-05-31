Best of Toronto
fruit and vegetable stores toronto

The Best Fruit and Vegetable Stores in Toronto

The best fruit and vegetable stores in Toronto are small but mighty, and still offer the option of browsing out in the open air in front of their stores that chain supermarkets don't. These places are every neighbourhood's go-to for reasonably priced in-season produce.

Here are the best fruit and vegetable stores in Toronto.

Carload on the Beach
1

Carload on the Beach

Locations of this shop in the Beaches, Bloor West Village and at Yonge and Eglinton stock a wide selection of fruit, veggies, dairy and flowers as well as natural and organic foods. They've been in business since 2003 and can do home delivery.

Bloor Fruit Market
2

Bloor Fruit Market

This is Koreatown's one-stop shop at the corner of Manning for flowers as well as produce like berries, pineapples, tomatoes and asparagus that usually go for just a couple of bucks.

Kensington Fruit Market
3

Kensington Fruit Market

On St. Andrew in Kensington Market, this local grocery store has been owned and operated by a family for over 40 years, and carries fresh produce throughout the year. Baskets and shelves outside and inside the market are always stocked to the brim.

Harvest Wagon
4

Harvest Wagon

Rosedale is home to this slighly fancier produce store that carries a ton of fresh produce and flowers as well as groceries, prepared foods, juices, cheese, deli products, home essentials, and health and beauty products. The business is run by a family with over 40 years of experience.

Kai Wei Supermarket
5

Kai Wei Supermarket

Chinatown has plenty of fruit and veggie stores, but this one stands out amongst the shops with rows of heaping bins out front. The narrow aisles are packed not only with produce but also noodles, meat and seafood.

Maple Produce
6

Maple Produce

Duck under the awning at this Roncesvalles store to find a treasure trove of fresh fruit and vegetables. The interior of the store is well organized, and the prices are hard to beat in the area.

Phil's Place
7

Phil's Place

This shop has been a part of the legendary St. Lawrence Market since 1982. They sell a large selection of rare fruits and vegetables, mushrooms, herbs, flowers, mushrooms, heirloom veggies, dates and figs, and even have items like edible flowers.

Valley Farm Produce
8

Valley Farm Produce

This shot in the heart of Greektown on the Danforth sells seasonal Ontario produce like corn and strawberries at affordable prices as well as imported items like cherries, and other things like juices and flowers.

Family Foods
9

Family Foods

Find this gem in the St. Lawrence Market selling all sorts of produce, from local seasonal fruits and veggies to rarer imported ones. Spices, gourmet mushrooms, unusual peppers and other items not on many grocery store shelves can be found here.

Hector Vasquez

