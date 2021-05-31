The Best Fruit and Vegetable Stores in Toronto
The best fruit and vegetable stores in Toronto are small but mighty, and still offer the option of browsing out in the open air in front of their stores that chain supermarkets don't. These places are every neighbourhood's go-to for reasonably priced in-season produce.
Here are the best fruit and vegetable stores in Toronto.
Rosedale is home to this slighly fancier produce store that carries a ton of fresh produce and flowers as well as groceries, prepared foods, juices, cheese, deli products, home essentials, and health and beauty products. The business is run by a family with over 40 years of experience.
Hector Vasquez
