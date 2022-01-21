Best of Toronto
best stores toronto

The Best New Stores to Shop Local in Toronto

The best new shops in Toronto include a few vintage streetwear stores and florists that sell more than just bouquets. Plus the city now has a shop for products made by Black-owned entrepreneurs. 

Here are the best new stores to shop local in Toronto.

Black Owned Toronto
1

Black Owned Toronto

What started as an IG page highlighting Black-owned businesses is now an IRL shop at Scarborough Town Centre, with a pop up in the Eaton Centre. Shelves are packed with more than 500 products ranging from skincare and haircare to clothing, all made by Black entrepreneurs. 

Coffee and Clothing Gerrard
2

Coffee and Clothing Gerrard

Pape Avenue’s popular spot for, you guessed it, coffee and clothing, now has a second location right around the corner. Peruse vintage with an army bent while relishing in the scent of roasting coffee beans. 

Thyme Studio
3

Thyme Studio

Come to this Riverside store for the fresh flower arrangements, stay for the assortment of other giftable items. Shop candles from Leeda, birthday cards by Ads Letter and Thyme’s own jasmine flower-scented essential oil.

Northern Touch Vintage
4

Northern Touch Vintage

Score retro Nike pullovers and oldschool tees at this chic vintage streetwear store on King East. Aly Jamal’s shop is stocked with a huge collection of gems from the 80s and 90s.

Paranoid
5

Paranoid

Get your own designs screen printed on t-shirts or buy some sweet tie-dyes straight from this streetwear print shop by Alexandra Park. Their trippy graphic tees are hard to miss.

Sienna Flora
6

Sienna Flora

This leafy paradise on Dundas West stocks a huge collection of house plants. Add to your growing collection of plant babies; owner Anita stocks all your essentials like rubber plants and pothos plus everything you need to take care of them.

Artisanal Design Co.
7

Artisanal Design Co.

Go thrift wild at this vintage store by Trinity Bellwoods Park. Danielle Green has moved her big collection of thrifted and consigned goods from Kitchener to this fun store at Dundass West. She also reworks old clothes into brand new looks.

Flower Shop by Wolf and Moon
8

Flower Shop by Wolf and Moon

Rosedale’s luxury lifestyle shop Wolf and Moon has opened an offshoot right around the corner just for flowers, courtesy of the team behind Crown Flora. The store also carries candles, soap and Sam James coffee to go.

Ran's Closet
9

Ran's Closet

If you need to step up your own closet head to Ran's. There’s a solid selection of hip looks at Hye Ran Ryu’s new streetwear store on College Street. Add some vintage wool jackets, Carhartt overalls and knit sweaters to your rotation.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim of Sienna Flora. Additional photos by Thyme Studio, Paranoid and Flower Shop by Wolf and Moon.

The Best New Stores to Shop Local in Toronto

