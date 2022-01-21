The Best New Stores to Shop Local in Toronto
The best new shops in Toronto include a few vintage streetwear stores and florists that sell more than just bouquets. Plus the city now has a shop for products made by Black-owned entrepreneurs.
Here are the best new stores to shop local in Toronto.
Pape Avenue’s popular spot for, you guessed it, coffee and clothing, now has a second location right around the corner. Peruse vintage with an army bent while relishing in the scent of roasting coffee beans.
Rosedale’s luxury lifestyle shop Wolf and Moon has opened an offshoot right around the corner just for flowers, courtesy of the team behind Crown Flora. The store also carries candles, soap and Sam James coffee to go.
Fareen Karim of Sienna Flora. Additional photos by Thyme Studio, Paranoid and Flower Shop by Wolf and Moon.
