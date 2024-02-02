The Best New Cafes in Toronto

Best of Toronto
The best new cafés in Toronto satisfy more than the simple need for caffeine. Offering menus brimming with innovative drinks, snacks, even sweet luxuries, these cozy spaces afford customers the chance to relax, regroup, and recharge.

Here are the best new cafés in Toronto.

The Brick Room
1

The Brick Room

A brick-hued refuge from Brookfield Place's frenzied pace, this Financial District spot specializes in coffee, natch, with a goal of putting Toronto on the world coffee map. Along with dusky espressos and nutty matcha lattes, it's the team's Signature drink — with cold brew, honey-scented whipped cream, orange zest and nutmeg — you'll be adding to every order.

915 Dupont
2

915 Dupont

The time of day dictates what's cupped in your hands at this cozy coffee shop/cocktail bar in Dovercourt Village. Pop by between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for lattes, then put away the laptop for nitro bevvies sipped to the sounds of a rotating cast of guest DJs.

Butter and Blue
3

Butter and Blue

A tempting array of sweet and savoury eats — plump Spam & Egg Bun, anyone? — is just part of the draw to this cute Baldwin Village café. Add in the sunny room, chummy service and menu of comforting drinks, from Hong Kong Milk Tea to Horlicks Lattes, and you can see why finding an empty seat can, at times, take some tenacity.

Larry's Back Pocket
4

Larry's Back Pocket

A second outpost for Stephen Schweighardt, of Larry's Folly, this takeout spot on Dundas West spreads joy by way of lattes, cortaditos, butter tarts, coffee cake, and more. Visit before 4 p.m. on weekdays, or 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, to avoid missing out.

Lazy Barista
5

Lazy Barista

A beacon to bleary-eyed Harbourfront residents, this spacious spot rouses customers, one quality cup of coffee at a time. Using beans from De Mello Coffee Roasters, the efficient team preps Americanos, cappuccinos, Honey Cardamom Lattes and a number of other liquid essentials.

Youthful Vengeance
6

Youthful Vengeance

If you like your caffeine fix with a side of thought-provoking art, this Dundas West café and gallery just might be your cup of tea. Go traditional, with a latte, flat white or Americano, or express yourself with a beverage that, like the wall hangings, pushes the boundaries.

Mitfar
7

Mitfar

A specialty café, boutique and art gallery, this sophisticated Rosedale spot serves house-baked treats and coffee from Ethica Coffee Roasters. From a Sunny Matcha, made of green tea poured over orange juice, to the Cheese Puffs Iced Latte, with cheesy cold foam, there’s no shortage of maverick sippers on Mitfar's menu.

Hiya Scone and Coffee
8

Hiya Scone and Coffee

It's no surprise that this vibrant Dundas West café specializes in scones. Still, the sheer variety on offer always delights. Sample Chive, Bacon & Cheese and Sundried Tomato Basil before turning your sights on Butter Caramel, Matcha White Chocolate and Adzuki Bean Mochi. Espresso-based drinks and a selection of teas wash them all down.

Liu Loqum Atelier
9

Liu Loqum Atelier

Don't visit this Little Italy spot in a rush. Instead, set aside ample time to linger over expert Turkish delights, slices of crisp baklava and aromatic cups of Turkish coffee. Beyond needing a while to decide between the wealth of options, you'll want to inhabit this elegant space for as long as possible.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim 
