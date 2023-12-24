Here's how to watch the NORAD Santa tracker for 2023

The NORAD Santa tracker will be up and running for Christmas 2023, allowing those young and old to track the big guy's whereabouts on Christmas Eve.

Back for their 68th year, the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) will keep the people of North America updated on Santa's journey delivering presents around the world, and there are many ways to access the radar.

The tradition all began back in 1955, and, with the almost exclusive help of volunteers and corporate sponsors (Microsoft, Amazon and SiriusXM, to name a few), has continued the beloved tradition every year since.

The organization's website, noradsanta.org, will be live tracking starting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 24, but in the meantime, visitors to the site can enjoy games, information about NORAD and their history tracking Santa, and festive holiday music.

The NORAD Tracks Santa app, which includes many of the same features, can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Aspiring Santa-spotters can receive updates from live phone operators by dialing 1-877-HI-NORAD, and will also be able to get his location on platforms like YouTube, X, Facebook, Amazon Alexa and SiriusXM.