Toronto has some of the worst Uber passengers in Canada

This isn't something to celebrate, Toronto, but our city has some of the worst Uber riders crossing the nation.

According to new data released by Uber Canada this week, Toronto has a very bad average rider rating, coming in second place with the lowest average.

This is the second year Uber has released its top five and lowest five ranked Canadian cities for rider ratings and, unfortunately, Toronto has not improved since last year's ranking.

Toronto has now taken second place for two years in a row, behind only Ottawa. The other worst cities are as follows; Montreal, Hamilton and Edmonton.

The top spots for the best cities are Sherbrooke, Quebec, Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Red Deer, Alberta, Winnipeg and Halifax.

Uber Canada says all ratings are based on drivers' reviewing their own passengers.

The one good thing about this dismal ranking is that there is tons of room for improvement, and Uber Canada has thankfully shared some tips for all passengers to quickly adopt.

It should be common sense, but in case you aren't aware, please don't trash your Uber. "Always make sure to take your trash and any other belongings with you. Don't leave a mess behind," says Uber Canada

Remember to always buckle your seat belt and be ready for the driver to pick you up; they should not have to wait for you to be ready.

Uber Canada says one of the primary reasons why drivers give passengers low ratings is slamming doors, "drivers have consistently cited door slams as a reason why they deduct stars."

Let's try to be better passengers this year, Toronto, and improve our ranking for next year's list.