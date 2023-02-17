Popular Toronto social media account taken down by Instagram

A popular Instagram account linked to witness tampering involving a high-profile Toronto police investigation has been taken down.

The three individuals allegedly behind 'keep6ixSolid' and other linked accounts were facing allegations of witness tampering after posting videos and audio of a witness testimony back in November 2021.

These clips were protected under a publication ban and prohibited from publication.

At the time, the three people, hailing from Brampton and Toronto, were charged with multiple offences including intimidation of a justice system participant and obstruction of justice.

Now, 'keep6ixSolid' is no more, after the page was disabled and removed. It is unknown if these allegations or charges are related to the page's removal or if something the account recently published violated Instagram's guidelines.

The other accounts associated with 'keep6ixSolid' (according to the police report), including 'straightouttathe6ixtv' and 'thewarinda6ix' still seem to be running and posting regular content.

'keep6ixSolid' now has a backup account, and other Toronto Instagram accounts were directing followers to 'keep6iixsolid' as an alternative.

The info for that backup account claims their main page was disabled and has some 22k followers.

Instagram has a new policy when it comes to disabling accounts, where pages can be temporarily shut down if they have a percentage of violating content.

"We are now rolling out a new policy where, in addition to removing accounts with a certain percentage of violating content, we will also remove accounts with a certain number of violations within a window of time," according to Instagram.

Community guidelines for Instagram include removing posts that are considered imposing on intellectual property, inappropriate imagery, spam, illegal content, hate speech, bullying and abuse, graphic violence and self-injury.