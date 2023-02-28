Tech
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Google is hiring for a bunch of positions in Toronto just weeks after layoffs

Multinational technology company Google is hiring locally for its office in Toronto, and the jobs come with some remarkable benefits for employees. 

Google's Toronto office is located near the intersection of University Avenue and Richmond Street West, and employs over 700 people today. 

It's also the regional hub for Google's Cloud and Ad Sales teams, and where some marketing, YouTube, communications and tech teams are based. 

Google Canada recently just posted three positions its hiring for at its Toronto office, namely, Principal Architect - Google Cloud, Technical Sales Specialist: Application Modernization - Google Cloud, and Web UI Product Manager.

All of the posted positions require a Bachelor's degree, several years of practical and relevant experience, but they all come with some incredible perks. 

In the Toronto office, you'll find onsite amenities like a gym, barista-poured coffees, a game room, and lots of delicious meals and snacks.

The company is also known for offering amazing job benefits to its employees, some of which are listed as: 

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for employees and dependents
  • Employee assistance programs focused on mental health
  • Onsite wellness centres 
  • Paid time off, including vacation, bereavement, jury duty, sick leave, parental leave, disability, holidays, and global reset/wellbeing days
  • Fertility and growing family support
  • Parental leave and baby bonding leave
  • Employee resource groups for underrepresented employees and their allies
  • Top technology, including internet reimbursement and company-paid mobile phone

The recent job postings come just after Google announced a reduction of its global workforce by 12,000 earlier this year

In January, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email out to employees, writing, "I have some difficult news to share." 

Pichai explained that a separate email had been sent to employees in the U.S., but that in other countries including Canada, the process would take longer due to local laws. 

"This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with," Pichai wrote. "I'm deeply sorry for that." 

Days after the CEO's announcement, Google also said it would close the Edmonton office owned by its subsidiary, DeepMind. 

You can view all of the positions Google is hiring for in Toronto here

Google
