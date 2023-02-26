Tech
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

black owned businesses toronto

There's a new way to find Black-owned businesses near you in Toronto

Tech
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

There are plenty of Black-owned businesses and restaurants in Toronto, but sometimes it can be hard to find verified ones and also scout out smaller businesses in your area.

RealOnes by Toronto-based Global Black Alliance is a free app you can carry around with you on your phone that shows Black-owned businesses by proximity.

Describing itself as a "GPS for Black-owned businesses & allies," the app is easily downloaded and accessed by signing in with your Google or Apple ID. Next, you will see a map or list of dozens of businesses in your area and can filter your search by the number of kilometres from your location.

There's also a filter for the type of company you're looking for: a side hustle, small to medium business, large company or global enterprise.

It's also not just Black-owned businesses that can be filtered and searched for on the app; you can also filter by businesses that are Black-owned, Black women-owned, Indigenous-owned, ally-owned, queer-owned, non-profit, or owned by a differently abled person or by a racialized person.

Local businesses listed on RealOnes aren't exhaustive but include Blessinglicious, 6ixbaskets, Nik+Pea, Mint Beauty Bar, Gowie Boxing, Refining Therapy Services and Island Lashup.

The app also has a link to add your own business as well. Plus, it's totally free to use.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

There's a new way to find Black-owned businesses near you in Toronto

Netflix officially kills password sharing in Canada this week

There's a new way to meet people in Toronto but does it actually work?

Tech startup is finding success in the U.S. after it was shunned by Toronto

Popular Toronto social media account taken down by Instagram

Strange lights spotted over Ontario were not UFOs but actually just Elon Musk

So many people in Canada are cancelling Netflix over its new password sharing rules

Indigo's website down following 'cybersecurity incident' at bookstore chain