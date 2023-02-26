There's a new way to find Black-owned businesses near you in Toronto

There are plenty of Black-owned businesses and restaurants in Toronto, but sometimes it can be hard to find verified ones and also scout out smaller businesses in your area.

RealOnes by Toronto-based Global Black Alliance is a free app you can carry around with you on your phone that shows Black-owned businesses by proximity.

Describing itself as a "GPS for Black-owned businesses & allies," the app is easily downloaded and accessed by signing in with your Google or Apple ID. Next, you will see a map or list of dozens of businesses in your area and can filter your search by the number of kilometres from your location.

There's also a filter for the type of company you're looking for: a side hustle, small to medium business, large company or global enterprise.

It's also not just Black-owned businesses that can be filtered and searched for on the app; you can also filter by businesses that are Black-owned, Black women-owned, Indigenous-owned, ally-owned, queer-owned, non-profit, or owned by a differently abled person or by a racialized person.

Local businesses listed on RealOnes aren't exhaustive but include Blessinglicious, 6ixbaskets, Nik+Pea, Mint Beauty Bar, Gowie Boxing, Refining Therapy Services and Island Lashup.

The app also has a link to add your own business as well. Plus, it's totally free to use.