Toronto computer store closing after 27 years

A computer shop in Toronto that's been servicing Greektown for over 27 years is officially closing.

RiverdaleMac, located at 345 Danforth Avenue, has been the community's go-to Apple specialist and service centre for the past several years, providing lightning-speed repairs and trusted advice.

Broadview Danforth BIA made the bittersweet announcement on their Facebook page, writing, "what a remarkable 27.5 years with our friends @riverdalemac!"

According to the store's newsletter, the Riverdale team will be moving to the chain's Beaches and Roncesvalles locations as of Saturday, Jan. 28.

"We wish to thank them for all these years of serving our community here," the announcement reads. "You have helped countless families, businesses and even the BIA with all our computer needs. You will be missed so much, but we know you will not be far."

RiverdaleMac was originally founded in 1995 as an electronic bookstore called The CD-ROM Store. In 2005, it became an Apple authorized reseller, and eventually went on to become an authorized service centre.

The service centre chain also has two other locations in the city. BeachMac is located at 2-1960 Queen Street East, and Roncesvalles Apple Specialist (RoncyMac) is located at 381 Roncesvalles Avenue.