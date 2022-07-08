Here's all the ways Toronto is falling apart because of the Rogers internet outage

It's absolute mayhem across the city this morning as many services in Toronto have been rendered useless thanks to a huge internet outage from Rogers.



Virtually any business or service that relies on Rogers for internet or mobile connection is warning customers that debit machines, ATMs or phone lines are not working.

In Toronto, that varies from restaurants, school boards, banks and even emergency services.

Don't be alarmed if you notice large groups of people huddling outside libraries or Starbucks, they're just trying to grab any crumb of wifi they can.

If you were hoping to explore the city today using Bike Share Toronto, you're out of luck.

Service Alert🚨 The mass Rogers network outage is affecting our Bike Share system making our stations and bikes inaccessible at this time. As soon as Rogers fixes the issue, we will be back online and ready to get you riding! — Bike Share Toronto (@BikeShareTO) July 8, 2022

Currently all bikes and docking systems are inaccessible as Bike Share's platform is serviced by Rogers. Problems with their system started early this morning.

Customers who've purchased passes will need to reach out to the company for potential compensation.

Over at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), all cellphones associated with the board are unavailable and cannot receive any calls. Only a few schools have reported this issue.



Students in remote summer school classes will switch to asynchronous learning until service resumes.

As a result of the current @Rogers outage impacting customers across the country, all TDSB cell phones are currently unavailable for use. While a limited number of TDSB schools/admin sites are impacted, most landline services continue to be available. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) July 8, 2022

Thankfully TDSB landlines are up-and-running and have yet to report any problems.

Banks are also seeing disruptions to their day-to-day services including CIBC, BMO, TD and RBC. Even larger issues are going down with Interac, who states they are facing a nation-wide communications outage meaning tons of businesses that use their services cannot accept any payments.

INTERAC e-Transfer services are unavailable at most financial institutions, impacting the ability to send and receive payments. We are waiting for updates from Rogers on their resolution. — INTERAC (@INTERAC) July 8, 2022

For transportation services, Metrolinx is warning customers that fares cannot be purchased using debit or credit and that even e-tickets maybe unavailable too.

Heads up: some parts of our system are being affected by this morning’s network outage. Fares can not be purchased using debit and credit and E-tickets may be unavailable. However, our Contact Centre and transit safety dispatch lines are fully functional to take customer calls. pic.twitter.com/SdbMDOUvpO — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) July 8, 2022

For those who want to complain about GO Train times, Metrolinx's customer service and transit dispatch phone lines are still working.

Some police services across the province are warning residents their 9-1-1 or emergency services lines may not be accessible including, Toronto, Peel and Ottawa forces.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

- The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties

- Some people will have trouble connecting

- There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1

- We are working to resolve these issues

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

Many forces are reminding the public that 9-1-1 is for emergencies only and are asking them not to call reporting wifi or phone outages.

The City of Toronto is currently "assessing" the state of their programs and services from the outage and will update the public on any disruptions.

Don't forget - Fido, Chatr and TekSavvy also rely on Rogers' networks meaning their services are disrupted as well.

Good luck out there Toronto!