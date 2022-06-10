These AI-generated images of Toronto places and people are absolutely wild

You may have noticed some strange grids of surreal, painterly images on your social media feeds lately, the product of the curious masses playing around with a popular artificial intelligence image generator.

Known as DALL·E mini, the AI image generator has taken the internet by storm, concocting grids of pics that range from dreamy to nightmarish based on text input from users.

All you have to do is type in some random words; the more creative, the better. After a short wait, you'll be met with some truly bizarre results.

do you hate the ROM Crystal? ok well what if Daniel Libeskind got commissioned to do additions to other Toronto landmarks? pic.twitter.com/wA1c2nH6Sb — Dan Seljak (@anotherglassbox) June 9, 2022

If the name sounds familiar, DALL·E's branding is a reference to Pixar's Wall-E, the 2008 computer-animated hit about a trash-compacting robot.

Like its namesake, the AI image generator takes in our trash ideas and concentrates them into something a bit more potent.

Those who are already sick of these AI tweets haven’t seen “Toronto Blue Jays Mascot doing stand up comedy“ pic.twitter.com/Fjx2ipcqcx — joel (edmiston) (@joeledmiston) June 7, 2022

It's incredibly entertaining to create using just a prompt, and even if you aren't feeling super creative with your prompts, something as simple as a two-word combination like "cyberpunk Toronto" will generate stunning dreamscapes.

Or you could be a bit more creative and try something like "Doug Ford Demogorgon" or "John Tory slenderman hybrid."

Anything you can imagine can be visualized, even if that means "it's morbin' time" over at Queens Park.

How about Toronto's best-known critter eating the city's most-beloved snack?

You can also create other very dumb images through prompts like "TTC streetcar with monster truck wheels" or "Toronto Raptors actual dinosaurs."

If you want to get really existential, you can ask the AI generator to build images for things like "SkyDome in the future."

Dall-E Mini is some very sophisticated software from OpenAI, a sort of pared-down version of the paid full-version program which has been around since 2021.