Canada's largest Smash Bros. tournament returns to Toronto this summer

Think you've got what it takes to 1v1 on final destination with no items? Then grab your favourite colour controller, learn your matchups, and clear off your schedule for July 1-3 when Even Matchup Gaming's Get On My Level 2022 will be taking place at the Sheraton Centre near Queen and University.

Known as Canada's largest tournament for the popular fighting game series "Super Smash Bros.," Get On My Level returns as an in-person event after being online only in 2020 and 2021.

Gamecube's "Super Smash Bros. Melee," and the Switch's "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" have both already been confirmed as events in both singles and doubles categories.

While there's no word on if any of the franchise's three other installments will be involved with the festivities, the fact that each regularly appeared in previous tournaments leading up to 2019 leaves fans of the N64, Wii, and Wii U versions hopeful.

Beyond just bragging rights of being the ultimate Smash Bros. player (something we all claimed at one point in our lives or another), the winner will also take home a sizable cash prize.

While no official prize details have been announced yet, previous installments of the tournament have seen the victor claim nearly $10,000 in first place prize money.

It won't come easy though, pro Smash Bros. players from across the world such as America's Mango or Sweden's Leffen have each come to Toronto and won the tournament in previous years.

With hundreds of entrants expected for each category, it will be a lengthy tournament with thousands of killer combos and frame perfect tech to be witnessed.

If you're interested in throwing your hat into the ring, the earlier you sign up the better, as venue fee costs steadily rise through registration tiers leading up to the event.

After that, entry into one of the tournaments will cost as little as $5-$15 depending on the event. For those wishing not to play and simply spectate, a three day pass is available for $45.