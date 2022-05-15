It's now easier to find out who your local candidates are in the Ontario election

It can be tough to figure out who your local election candidates are in the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2, 2022.

But, now, thanks to a new app, getting this essential information just got a lot easier.

A Toronto-based team just launched an app called Gov'r that serves up this info plus a whole lot more.

The app, currently available for iOS with an Android version coming very soon, gets you all the info you need to know about your local election candidates as long as you can remember your postal code.

Once you enter your postal code the app shows you your current MPP as well as all the candidates they're up against on June 2. This includes both the major political parties as well as fringe parties like the Communist Party of Canada and New Blue Ontario.

You can then choose to follow candidates in your riding, along with school board trustees if you like.

The app will then send you news whenever there's anything new to report from the candidates you followed.

The app is expected to get an update with even more functionality on May 17.

One of the new features will be the ability to ask representative and candidates questions and receive 30 to 60 second TikTok style video responses.