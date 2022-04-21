Tech
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sandbox vr toronto

World famous VR social experience opens first Toronto location

Tech
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A zombie shootout or a pirate treasure hunt? Or perhaps an exhilarating alien invasion in outer space? You can experience all of these crazy worlds at Toronto's new virtual reality studio, Sandbox VR.

With locations all over the world, Sandbox combines motion capture with the latest VR hardware to create what it claims is one of the best VR experiences in the world.

Jacky Fung, manager at Sandbox VR Toronto, says there are a few things that make this particular location stand out even more than the others.

"The wall washer lights are pretty different compared to other locations, and we're using 4K goggles. Those aren't deployed at any other locations," explained Fung. "Our store is one of the first stores that is using different equipment."

Sandbox opened its doors earlier this month and it's already getting busy. Booking a reservation online in advance is highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

Oh, and don't be fooled by the 30 minute sessions. According to Fung, customers quickly feel the intensity of the immersive experience.

"Once they finish, they'll know it was quite a workout!"

Lead photo by

Sandbox VR

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

World famous VR social experience opens first Toronto location

Ontario's new online business registry is a disaster

Tech startup is helping companies in Toronto make return to work safer

You can duke it out with friends in this futuristic virtual version of Toronto

Toronto could be getting vertical merry-go-rounds designed just for cars

Toronto could be getting its own internet domain names soon

Canada announces new $20 high speed internet plan for people who need it the most

Elon Musk blames streetcars for lack of self-driving Teslas in Toronto