Tech startup is helping companies in Toronto make return to work safer

Over the past few years, increased priority has been placed in cleanliness with people wearing masks, washing hands more often, desanitizing, and much more in an effort to keep homes and workplaces virus free.

Now, startup Poppy hopes to make it easier for offices track the effectiveness of their health related safety measures.

Founded in San Francisco in 2019 by two former Toronto residents Sam Molyneux and Elizabeth Caley, Poppy now has customers in several Toronto office buildings as well as dozens of others across North America.

Toronto customers include coworking space iQ Offices, LiveTO venues such as Meridian Hall, as well as a number of major banks and corporate head offices.

How does it work?

Poppy measures fresh air, purifiers, filters and other solutions put in place to maximize ventilation and uses biotech technology to measure the effectiveness of these systems in the building.

"Poppy is growing fast to make as many buildings as possible infection-resistant, so folks never have to worry about what's in their indoor air," a representative from Poppy told blogTO.

Poppy's system measures and maps what would happen from viruses, bacteria or molds in the air, so buildings can be continuously made safer.

A 3D image is provided to show if there are any areas or surfaces that aren't receiving proper ventilation where pathogens could stay and spread for days at a time.

The presence of over 1,000 pathogens are also constantly monitored, giving alerts when things such as C**ID, influenza, mold or salmonella are found to be present within the air.

With this data companies can not only ensure their workplaces are free from the dangers of virus spread, but can also minimize costs and energy by targeting areas that need more help and avoid stressing about areas which are fine the way they are.