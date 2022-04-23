Those mysterious penny posters around Toronto are actually an NFT art project

more than zero is a series of NFTs that give the worthless penny value as a digital currency.

Technically worth only 1/100th of a dollar, the Royal Canadian Mint ceased production of the penny in 2012 and distribution in 2013.

Penny collector and aficionado, photographer Peter Andrew Lusztyk first started collecting pennies as a kid.

"Pennies are kind of funny in that they're only 'kind of money'. They are just barely more than zero. But I love them. There is nothing quite like finding a penny from your birth year. It feels like time travel, it makes you reflect on all the years you've spent on earth," Lusztyk wrote online on the project's website.

With this initiative, "The first thing I ever collected now comes full circle with my first NFT collection launch."

A collaborative NFT project, more than zero is a series of 521 photographs of pennies minted as NFTs by Lusztyk and illustrator Steven Twigg.

The NFTs can be minted by credit card or crypto starting at $160.

A real penny is also hidden somewhere in Toronto and posters have been plastered around the city that can reveal clues.

Those who purchase the NFTs will be invited to a Toronto launch party.

With hours left to go in the project's purchase deadline, April 23, the NFTs were already 75 per cent sold out.