Tech
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mda brampton

Brampton is getting a new robotics headquarters bringing 700 jobs

Tech
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An international space mission partner building Canadarm3 will open a new headquarters in Brampton, bringing 700 jobs with it.

MDA, a robotics, satellite systems and geo-intelligence pioneer, is opening a new purpose-built global headquarters and Space Robotics Centre of Excellence in Brampton, the company says.

The modern 200,000 square-foot building will feature state-of-the-art labs, manufacturing, research and development, and assembly, integration and test facilities.

It will also be home to Canadarm3, Canada's contribution to the US-led Gateway lunar outpost to explore the moon. The Canadarm3 will be a robotic system with a large, 8.5-metre-long arm, a smaller, more dexterous arm, and a set of detachable tools.

"This new facility will be home to our growing team and will further unlock the potential of our world-class engineering and space mission expertise, while allowing us to bring to market a full suite of innovative commercial space robotics products that leverage Canadarm3 technology," said Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer of MDA.

The headquarters will be home to 700 highly-skilled employees, which is good news for Brampton and the area.

"Brampton is in the midst of an exciting transformation, and together with our partners, we are developing our city into a major innovation hub," said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

MDA has been in Brampton for more than 50 years and will be joining industry-leading corporate neighbours including Medtronic, Canon, Air Canada, Loblaw and the Kaneff Group at its new site.

"That MDA has again selected Brampton as the home to its new headquarters speaks to our city emerging as a global leader in innovation and technology. We are honoured to have them here and look forward to the economic impact this will have on our community," Brown added.

But getting the company to open the new headquarters came with support from the government. The new facility received a $25-million grant from the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

The MDA Centre of Excellence for Space Robotics is currently under construction with the lab slated to be operational by the end of 2022.

Lead photo by

Patrick Brown

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Brampton is getting a new robotics headquarters bringing 700 jobs

The most popular video platform for the American right is headquartered in Toronto

Ontario might soon make it illegal for bosses to secretly snoop on employees

A ton of tech companies are hiring in Toronto right now and here are some open jobs

Toronto Pearson Airport to use high-tech AI-powered 3D scanners to spot weapons

Someone created a website where you can review your landlord in Toronto

Toronto researchers help create a universal blood type and it could revolutionize transplants

Toronto Uber passengers were just ranked among the worst in all of Canada