Brampton is getting a new robotics headquarters bringing 700 jobs

An international space mission partner building Canadarm3 will open a new headquarters in Brampton, bringing 700 jobs with it.

MDA, a robotics, satellite systems and geo-intelligence pioneer, is opening a new purpose-built global headquarters and Space Robotics Centre of Excellence in Brampton, the company says.

The modern 200,000 square-foot building will feature state-of-the-art labs, manufacturing, research and development, and assembly, integration and test facilities.

NEW: Ontario-made technology going to the moon!



Great to be in Brampton to announce @MDA_space’s $100M investment in a new Space Robotics Centre of Excellence.



This means 700 high-skilled jobs and +$1B in economic benefits across Canada.https://t.co/oQLYxF3E1E pic.twitter.com/ZLvkHEAjgU — Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) March 10, 2022

It will also be home to Canadarm3, Canada's contribution to the US-led Gateway lunar outpost to explore the moon. The Canadarm3 will be a robotic system with a large, 8.5-metre-long arm, a smaller, more dexterous arm, and a set of detachable tools.

"This new facility will be home to our growing team and will further unlock the potential of our world-class engineering and space mission expertise, while allowing us to bring to market a full suite of innovative commercial space robotics products that leverage Canadarm3 technology," said Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer of MDA.

The headquarters will be home to 700 highly-skilled employees, which is good news for Brampton and the area.

"Brampton is in the midst of an exciting transformation, and together with our partners, we are developing our city into a major innovation hub," said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

Hello Houston…scratch that. 🛰🪐🚀Hello Brampton!



Mission control for space robotics will be in the @CityBrampton



A very exciting day for our City. 700 plus high paying space jobs coming to the new @MDA_space global HQ on Financial Drive in #Brampton. 👏👏 @BramptonEcoDev pic.twitter.com/5IwZj55VVO — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) March 10, 2022

MDA has been in Brampton for more than 50 years and will be joining industry-leading corporate neighbours including Medtronic, Canon, Air Canada, Loblaw and the Kaneff Group at its new site.

"That MDA has again selected Brampton as the home to its new headquarters speaks to our city emerging as a global leader in innovation and technology. We are honoured to have them here and look forward to the economic impact this will have on our community," Brown added.

But getting the company to open the new headquarters came with support from the government. The new facility received a $25-million grant from the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

The MDA Centre of Excellence for Space Robotics is currently under construction with the lab slated to be operational by the end of 2022.