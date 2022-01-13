Henry's Camera is closing its downtown Toronto location after 47 years

Beloved camera store Henry's is leaving their downtown location behind after nearly half a century.

However, photographers will be happy to know that they won't have to say goodbye to the retailer entirely, and that Henry's will still be open for shopping downtown.

There shouldn't be much of a blip as the store transitions its operations from their current long-held headquarters at Queen and Church to a brand new building a couple blocks away.

When the new store opens, though, the doors will officially close on the 47 years of history Henry's has had at its flagship location.

The downtown store has officially been in business for even longer. Henry's has been operating for 57 years, originally open for a decade at another address on Church.

The brand itself has been in business since 1909. In 2020, it filed notice that is was closing down a number of locations.

"We have been looking for a premium new location in downtown Toronto for some time to offer our customers a modern, innovative in-store experience," a spokesperson for Henry's tells blogTO, calling the new space "a perfect fit."

The location is a short walk from the subway and parking will be available.

The new location should open in summer 2022, at which point the Queen and Church location of Henry's will close for good.