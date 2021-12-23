Here are the biggest online Boxing Day 2021 sales in Canada announced so far

Boxing Day 2021 sales in Canada feature a number of big box stores like Walmart and Best Buy serving up some huge discounts with local stores having deals of their own. Don't be the last in line to get some of the best deals of the year.

Here's a roundup of some of the biggest online Boxing Day Sales in Canada announced so far.

Big Box

From gaming consoles to the newest laptops, Best Buy is offering discounts on all the latest tech. The Boxing Day preview sale is on now and the official online Boxing Day starts on Dec. 24.

The go-to big box store has announced its Boxing Week deals start on Dec. 24 at 6:00 p.m. The sale features discounts on TVs, home theatre equipment and even computers.

The Canadian Department store has pre-Boxing Day deals on numerous products including 60 per cent off designer outwear and savings on small kitchen appliances.

The membership-only warehouse club store always has the best deals on bulk items year-round but this Boxing Day you can save up to $300 on the latest computers. From blenders to your furniture, Costco is slashing prices on hundreds of its items.

You can get deals on almost anything from the biggest online tech company and Amazon has been teasing deals of up to 50 per cent off the latest games, 60 per cent off gym equipment, and 40 per cent off Amazon devices. New deals are added every day so make sure to keep checking back.

Tech

The Boxing Week Sale at this camera shop features deals of up to $800 off the latest cameras and 50 per cent off camera gear including ring lights and gimbals.

Save up to $100 off on the latest computers and monitors at this tech store. There are deals on everything from laptops to TVs.

Save up to 50 per cent off on the season's latest tech. From Fitbits to Bose Speakers, there are a ton of items you can get your hands on.

Fashion

From athleisure apparel to cozy slippers, save up to 40 per cent off on some of the hottest trends of the season.

Get the latest sports gear for up to 60 per cent off. With deals on Nike apparel and shoes, you can upgrade your workout clothing at this sale.

The beloved athleisure apparel brand has discounted all their products from shoes to sweaters. You can also save an extra 50 per cent off outlet items with the code HOLIDAY.

Save up to 50 per cent off on all the latest boots, shoes, and accessories. From Doc Martens to Converse, there are a ton of shoe styles for everyone.

Take 60 per cent off luxury bags, shoes, bags, and accessories plus take an extra 15 per cent off sale items.

Update your wardrobe with the latest shoes and bags for up to 50 per cent off. The shoe store is also offering an extra 10 per cent off when you buy two or more shoes or bags.

From clothes to furniture and home decor, this boho-chic store is offering an extra 40 per cent off of sale items.

Get some new workout gear with 50 per cent off everything from shoes to track pants with the code YAY50.

Beauty

The cosmetic and skincare company is offering 60 per cent off a ton of their items sitewide. You can also save 25 per cent off on select gift sets and 20 per cent off two or more items including shower gel and body butter.

Hundreds of beauty products and accessories will be discounted with an extra 20 per cent off sale items with the code YEARENDSALE. PLus get free shipping with the code FREESHIP.

Home Decor and Furniture

Everything from this minimalist interior design store is 15 per cent off. USe code BOXING15 to shelving units or area rugs. You can even save 40 per cent off tea light holders when you spend over $100 with the code TEA40.

Upgrade your kitchen this holiday season and save on hundreds of items including kitchen appliances, cookware, and kitchen utensils.

Other

Save up to 75 per cent off on selected games, apparel, and toys. Plus the first 50 customers that visit in-store on Boxing Day and spend over $50 get a free face mask or Paka Paka figurine.

The tech company is known for its small household appliances and now you can save up to $200 off of the latest hair tools, vacuums, and fans.

If you need an upgrade on some new glasses then here's your chance. Save up to 80 per cent off of frames and 40 per cent off lenses with the code HOLIDAY40 until Jan. 4. You can also save 15 per cent off contact lenses if you spend over $99.

The capsule coffee machines are on sale for the holidays for up to $100 off plus $25 of coffee credit that you can use to buy some capsules for your new machine.

Get 50 per cent off the latest books, toys, and home decor of the season.