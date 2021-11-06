New video game lets you destroy Toronto as a giant monster

If Toronto has ever gotten on your nerves to the point where you wished you could just become a giant kaiju-like monster for a few hours and wreak havoc on the city, your wish can soon be granted.

A new video game called Dawn of the Monsters developed by Toronto company 13AM Games allows you to stomp through the city as a huge monster, defending the planet from evil creatures.

You can battle against the backdrop of Toronto but also in three other big cities, including Tokyo, and there should be 35 missions included in Dawn of the Monsters. You'll be able to play the game for one to two players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

It's a 2.5D game, meaning it's somewhere between 2D and 3D, incorporating elements of both. The graphics are inspired by artist Mike Mignola (who created Hellboy) and the kaiju designs were actually done by Shiji Nishikawa and Matt Frank (who have both worked on Godzilla projects).

There are four beasts you can play called Megadon, Ganira, Aegis Prime, and Tempest Galahad, which you can become when you just need a good session of smashing up Toronto at the end of a long day. You'll also be able to customize your kaiju.

You'll really feel like it's Toronto you're wrecking as well: there are recognizable signs for places like "Earnest Teds" and "Tom Nortons."

You can even get limited edition, hand painted, soft vinyl designer toys of kaiju from Dawn of the Monsters through Seismic, though be aware they can cost over $100. The toys are available to buy now, though the game should be released in early 2022.

13AM Games is also responsible for action game Double Cross, party game Runbow and retro arcade-style game Pirate Pop Plus. They also have their own Discord channel you can join to get more updates and info on Dawn of the Monsters.